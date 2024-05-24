Counter-Strike 2 now lets players rent expensive skins for a temporary flex

Valve is letting Counter-Strike 2 players rent expensive weapons to temporarily flex on players with the latest May 23 update as the game’s newest feature.

The recent Counter-Strike 2 update brought several new tweaks, from Vertigo’a A Site receiving major changes to the M4A4 increasing in price, and now having a visual distinction between Molotovs and incendiary grenades.

Alongside all the gameplay changes also comes a shakeup to cosmetics, with players now able to rent all the skins from the Kilowatt case.

Valve Players can now rent all the skins from the Kilowatt case

As announced by Valve on their blog, following the May 23 update, now when opening a Kilowatt case, you’ll be given the option of renting the entire collection for a week.

Article continues after ad

This only applies to the Kilowatt case. This excludes rare special items such as knife skins, so you’ll only get to use the weapon skins. Additionally, these skins cannot be modified with stickers or nametags, nor can they be sold on the marketplace.

Article continues after ad

Shown in the example picture, when opening a Kilowatt case you’ll be presented with two options. “Open to keep” will let you permanently keep one of the weapon skins you get as per usual.

“Open to rent” will allow you to rent all 17 weapon skins for seven days. Once the seven days are up, the skin will be replaced with the stock version of the weapon when it expires.

Article continues after ad

All in all, it should cost around $3.50 USD to rent all the skins if you were to include the cost of the case as well. As a result, you’ll get to temporarily use high-value skins like the AK-47 Inheritance and AWP Chrome Cannon.