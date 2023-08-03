DC’s Batman Adventures Omnibus cover art finally revealed and fans are excited

The official cover art for the upcoming Batman Adventures Omnibus has finally hit the Internet, and fans are more excited than ever now.

Every superhero cartoon in the ‘90s got some kind of light-hearted tie-in comic, but few were so well regarded as The Batman Adventures. Debuting in 1992, the critically acclaimed, fan-beloved comic told expanded tales set in the world of Batman: The Animated Series.

The book was renowned for its fresh take on the characters from the show, as well as how it expanded the universe. It incorporated characters from comics who never made an actual appearance on B:TAS, like Deadshot and Huntress. It also included landmarks like the DCAU debut of Superman, years before Superman: The Animated Series.

In March, it was announced that a long-awaited Batman Adventures Omnibus would finally release. The massive, 1,200-page hardcover collection originally used a cover from the original run of the comic for its cover art. Now, fans are swooning over an official cover reveal.

Fans love The Batman Adventures Omnibus’ moody cover art

Revealed on Twitter by the account CoolComicArt, the omnibus cover utilizes key art of a silhouetted The Caped Crusader against a dark sky with a red moon in the background. The Batman Adventure Omnibus is displayed along the bottom, including the names of the key creatives behind it.

Batman: The Animated Series ended in 1995, with a follow-up series ending in 1997. The Batman Adventures would run in some form or another until 2004, though it was not one continuous volume. The omnibus collects the first volume, which ran from 1992-1995, ending with issue #36.

A second volume ran from 1995-1997. Later volumes included Batman Adventures: The Lost Years, which detailed the time between B:TAS and TNBA, and Batman: Gotham Adventures, which told stories in the TNBA time period.

While those significant chunks are missing from the omnibus, many fans are expressing surprise and delight about the reveal. Some who appeared to be on the fence are even now calling the collection a must-have.

The Batman Adventures Omnibus releases September 5, 2023, at a retail price of $150. A spiritual successor to B:TAS, Batman: Gotham Adventures, is expected to air on Amazon Prime.