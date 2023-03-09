Batman: Caped Crusader picked up by Amazon Prime after being canceled by HBO Max

After being canceled by HBO Max, the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader has been given a two-season order on Amazon Prime.

HBO made huge waves last year when they announced that they would be canceling a slew of projects already in development.

While Batgirl was the biggest of those projects (not just because of fan expectations but because of the fact that the movie was all but complete), it also represented a major change in philosophy by HBO and DC.

This wave of cancelations also included a ton of highly-anticipated animated ventures, whose fates have been left up in the air. One of the biggest of these animated series just got a major update.

Batman: Caped Crusader finds new life on Amazon

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the animated show Batman: Caped Crusader has new life despite being canceled by HBO. The show will be carried by Amazon Prime with a two-season order.

The show drew much excitement from fans when it was announced that J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves – director of The Batman – would be executive producers on the show. Bruce Timm, the creator of the original Batman: The Animated Series, was also set to produce.

Batman: Caped Crusader was intended to be a callback to the era of Batman: The Animated Series, with a strong connection to Batman’s noir roots in comics.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Batman: Caped Crusader would be a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series.

But when James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought aboard to bring order to the DC universe, many of these in-progress projects were cast to the wayside so as to not confuse fans about the multiple continuities that are opening up.

Fans of the series already figure to be elated not only that Caped Crusader still has life in it but also because it is already guaranteed a second season, which was not ordered by HBO.

It is currently unknown when Batman: Caped Crusader will release on Amazon Prime.