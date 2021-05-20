This COD LEGEND Will Improve Dallas Empire | CDL Preview Show - Dexerto

Stage 4 of the Call of Duty League 2021 season is almost upon us, and Reverse Sweep hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker look ahead at what’s to come.

Stage 4 is bound to be an exciting one for CDL fans and players alike. We’re nearing the real end-of-year action, with all teams looking to get in the best position for Champs, and LAN is back for the Stage 4 Major.

The Reverse Sweep crew look ahead to what is bound to be an exciting stage, making their predictions and discussing the biggest storylines ahead of Stage 4 starting.

The return of LAN

For just about everyone, competitive play going back to LAN rather than all online is a huge step forward, generating some real buzz among the community.

While there won’t be any fans in attendance at the Major, as Pacman and Enable explain, it provides a completely different atmosphere and there’s no “technical BS” to cause controversy, like the recent server drama between OpTic Chicago and Atlanta FaZe.

OpTic finding their feet?

“I think they could potentially win Stage 4 if they keep improving,” Enable says of the OpTic boys. “We just need to see if what happened at this last Major was the real deal.”

While Enable’s enthusiasm isn’t backed by Pacman, who believes they still have some way to go, it’s definitely worth entertaining the idea that OpTic could be returning to their best. And this should seriously concern the rest of the league, especially the top teams.

The LA Guerrillas conundrum

As Enable says, LAG are one of the richest franchises in the Call of Duty League. That’s why their lack of success baffles him so much.

He says: “They could go drop a bag for SlasheR, for whoever, and they just aren’t making moves. I don’t get it.” They’re not expected to turn their season around at this point, and Stage 4 really could be crunch time for this team.

Teams and players to watch

Looking ahead to Stage 4, there’s certain teams or players we’re all going to be keeping our eyes peeled for and seeing how they perform, for better or worse.

Pacman’s choice is the Florida Mutineers, calling them “the worst team that could become a top team.”

Alternatively, Enable picks Shotzzy, who has been “constantly improving” despite Dallas’ slow downturn, while Katie pinpoints Clayster as a player she’ll be watching as New York aim to bounce back from their Major loss.

Catch all of that and more on Reverse Sweep, discussing all of the top Call of Duty League action.

