Top 10 CDL Plays | New York Subliners Home Series

Call of Duty League’s Stage 5 is finally underway and with the New York Subliners Home Series, teams weren’t holding back in their final push of the season. Here’s a look back at the top 10 plays from the opening week of action.

The fifth and final Stage of the year is already one week in. With Champs fast approaching, the world’s top squads are giving it their all in hopes of securing a spot in the biggest event of the year.

From outrageous ninja defuses to some of the craziest streaks in Black Ops Cold War, here are the 10 best CDL plays of the week.

