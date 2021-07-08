What would you change about competitive Call of Duty?

How could competitive Call of Duty be better? Reverse Sweep’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford broke down what changes they would make to CoD’s multiplayer offerings to make it a better experience overall.

Are you Team Dolphin Dives or Team Slide-Canceling?

If you’re the Reverse Sweep crew, then you might be undecided about what mechanics deserve to be in the game (but are absolutely sure that interactive doors have no place in CoD).

Overall, the crew argues for some interesting changes in the competitive CoD scene and wants community input!

