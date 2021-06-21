Top 10 Call of Duty Moments | CDL Stage 4 Major Highlights!

Call of Duty League Stage IV had some absolutely incredible moments, and above we’ve counted down the top 10 highlights from the Major.

With Atlanta FaZe taking down Minnesota RØKKR, Toronto Ultra, and Dallas Empire on their way to picking up the Stage IV win, it’s fair to say the players earned the victory.

However, despite FaZe’s dominant performance, there were numerous highlight moments from across the competition. Whether it was FormaL’s nasty 1v3 clutch vs Empire or aBeZy’s insane spree in the Grand Final, the major certainly provided fans with some truly mind-blowing plays.

