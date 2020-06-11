Simp on the next generation of Call of Duty esports stars

From becoming one of Call of Duty's biggest rising stars to winning championships, it is hard to believe it's already been a year since Chris 'Simp' Lehr became a pro player – and he's just getting started. Since turning pro back in March 2019, Simp has been one of the most consistent players in the scene. He has already helped the Atlanta FaZe side to two championship victories, putting them second in today's standings just behind the Chicago Huntsmen. Lehr doesn't believe that there is any specific leaders in his team. He thinks the whole group has leadership qualities, and that there isn't really a need for "veteran leadership" on the team. Advertisement

The talented youngster went on to say that he thinks Dallas and Chicago are the main rivals, and the more they play against them the better FaZe will adapt and go from strength to strength.

Other than Dallas and Chicago, Simp thinks that the New York Subliners and Minnesota ROKKR could provide upsets against the top 3 and could shake up the brackets..

The former rookie of the year believes that there are potentially two main candidates for the title this year, Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro and Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley, but he is wary of picking one just yet since the former hasn't played on LAN.