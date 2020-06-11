Modern Warfare Season 4 Battle Pass – 100 Tiers, rewards, price, more

Modern Warfare’s Season 4 Battle Pass is now available and it comes boasting a wide array of brand new content. Captain Price drops in as an Operator along with all-new weapons and cosmetics.

After a slight delay, Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone is finally upon us. The enormous update introduced new weapons, balance updates, and dramatic gameplay changes.

With each new season comes a brand new 100-tier Battle Pass and this time around is no different. Players can grind through each piece of content as the season progresses or purchase everything on day one.

The latest Battle Pass is chock-full of both premium and free unlocks. Meaning that everyone can grab new items regardless of how much is invested in the game.

From fresh cosmetics to XP boosts and plenty more, there’s a huge serving of content up for grabs in Season 4. Unlocks carry through both Warzone and Modern Warfare as well. So whether you’re a multiplayer grinder or a battle royale fanatic, there’s something for everyone.

A full breakdown of the latest Battle Pass can be found below. Covering the exact costs along with all of the available items and rewards.

How much does the Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

Purchasing the premium side of the Battle Pass will cost you 1,000 CoD Points as per usual. This equates to roughly $10 USD, though there is also the option of buying individual tiers as well.

This will run you around $1.50 per tier. Rather than playing through the season and gradually unlocking each piece of content, you can also buy everything instantly. Unlocking the full Battle Pass will cost approximately $150.

What's included in Modern Warfare’s new Battle Pass?

Right out of the gate, players will be able to unlock Captain Price as an all-new Operator. Two new weapons can be acquired at Tiers 15 and 31. These are the Fennec Submachine Gun and the CR-56 AMAX Assault Rifle respectively.

Multiple Blueprints are scattered throughout as per usual with each Battle Pass. Some for snipers, others for LMGs. If you’re looking for a new way to customize your weapons, the Season 4 Battle Pass should have you sorted with these options.

New to the Season 3 Battle Pass is the addition of customizable vehicle horns. You can now drive through Verdansk with more than just the default honk for your ATV.

At the final tier, players unlock the 'Nightfall' Captain Price skin, a Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint for the Kilo, The Green Monster vehicle variant, along with a Season 4 emblem.

Modern Warfare Season 4 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.