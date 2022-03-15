Reverse Sweep: “LA Thieves are scared!” | CDL Review

The Reverse Sweep crew of ACHES, Enable, Parasite, and Censor go over teams who are battling through the Major 2 qualifiers with some orgs already looking worse for wear.

One thing the RS team couldn’t shake off was how “sloppy” the LA Thieves looked against the Royal Ravens. While LAT are clearly a championship threat in the CDL, there are a few spots in their game Parasite thinks they need to address.

The first big event of the CDL calendar didn’t disappoint, and there’s plenty to look forward to as we inch closer to the Stage 2 RØKKR Major just weeks away.

