Reverse Sweep: Did LA Guerrillas Just Complete Biggest CDL Upset EVER?!

ACHES, Enable, and Parasite sat down after Call of Duty League Major 2 to discuss LA Guerrillas unexpected win at the tournament in the latest episode of Reverse Sweep.

Call Of Duty League Major 2 has officially come to a close, with underdogs LA Guerrillas being crowed as champions of the biggest CDL tournament so far, sending shockwaves through the CoD esports community.

In this episode of the Reverse Sweep Podcast, the boys analyze CDL Major 2, the Guerrillas win, and whether or not their performance is the biggest upset in CoD esports history.

