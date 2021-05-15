Loony reveals real reason behind Surge benching in CDL - Dexerto

Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza is the latest player to have been benched by his team in the Call of Duty League, and he spoke with the Reverse Sweep crew about being benched by Seattle Surge and what went wrong for them.

Loony was replaced by Jacob ‘Decemate’ Cato on the starting Surge roster, a move that many had been expecting for some time, with Seattle dead last in the standings and looking almost hopeless.

Loony, a veteran of the scene and often regarded as one of the smartest players in CoD currently, says he was self-aware enough to know he was on the chopping block, and spoke with Katie Bedford and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker about everything.

