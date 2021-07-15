How OpTic Chicago fixed its problems in CDL Stage 5

OpTic Chicago started Call of Duty League’s Stage 5 with a bang, but what exactly did they change to improve so rapidly? Dexerto’s Andrew Campion breaks down the tactical improvements that helped boost the fan-favorite squad.

With the first week of Stage 5 in the books, OpTic may finally be creeping towards their true potential in 2021. Back-to-back sweeps over Paris Legion and the New York Subliners marked a noticeable improvement over their Stage 4 efforts. But what changed?

Join Dexerto’s Andrew Campion as he goes through the key improvements that helped OpTic evolve its game in week one.

Discover more: What would you change about competitive Call of Duty?