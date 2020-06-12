How Clayster and Crimsix Are Building a New Call of Duty Empire

Call of Duty veterans Ian 'Crimisix' Porter and James 'Clayster' Eubanks have reunited under Dallas Empire with one goal in mind - to lead a powerhouse roster of rising stars to greatness during the Modern Warfare CDL Season. Clayster and Crimsix are two of the most iconic in-game leaders that Call of Duty has ever seen and, with multiple dynasty-caliber teams in their past, they will be looking to relive the glory days with their new roster. While the pair are accustomed to winning on the biggest stages, with four Call of Duty World Championships wins between them, they have put together a new team under Dallas Empire, which is stacked with young talent. Advertisement

Under the new franchised Call of Duty League, the former Complexity duo has been joined by Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal, Anthony 'Shottzy' Cuevo-Castro, and Cuyler 'Huke' Garland, who have each already proven their ability to outshine many of their competitors.

Dallas Empire was one of the most feared teams coming into the new Call of Duty League and have demonstrated why, with wins at both the Chicago and Los Angeles home series, sitting them at third in the overall CDL rankings.

Read More: CDL announce new Modern Warfare weapon and attachment bans

This new roster, led by Clayster and Crimsix, will be looking to maintain their momentum towards the end of the season, in hopes of building a new empire in Call of Duty.