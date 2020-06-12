CDL announce new Modern Warfare weapon and attachment bans

The Call of Duty League have updated the CDL ruleset in Modern Warfare, banning a bunch of weapons and attachments from competitive play both at professional level and in the CDL playlist.

This update to the CDL rules is the first since a small change on April 16 in which restrictions on CDL team skins were lifted, and removes certain weapons as well as taking some highly-used attachments out of competitive play.

This update might not make a huge difference to the pro level of play, in which much of these items had already been ‘GA’d’ (a Gentleman’s Agreement not to use them), but will certainly change the outlook of the CDL playlist for budding competitors.

Advertisement

In total, three weapons have been restricted in the ruleset, while nine attachments in total are henceforth disabled in CDL rules.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s been removed.

Advertisement

In terms of weapons, three have been taken out, but they were to be expected after their addition to Modern Warfare due to the weapon classes they belong to. They are:

VLK Rogue (Shotgun)

Bruen MK9 (LMG)

SKS (Marksman Rifle)

As for the restricted attachments, the list is a little longer:

All Suppressors Tactical Suppressor Lightweight Suppressor Monolithic Suppressor

All Thermal Optics Solozero NVG Enhanced Merc Thermal Optic Thermal Hybrid Thermal Sniper Scope Thermal Dual Power Scope

Merc Foregrip (Underbarrel)

Advertisement

The Merc Foregrip has become somewhat of a staple for the MP5 in particular, allowing for greater hipfire accuracy and recoil control. As for the thermals, this will be a bit of a blow for snipers who like to utilize one to counter smoke grenades, particularly in CDL Search & Destroy.

The restriction of suppressors might be the most significant though, with the Monolithic Suppressor in particular being highly-used for those looking to play a stealthy role and stay off the minimap.

Overall, this is perhaps the biggest update to the CDL ruleset in several months, so it will likely cause some interesting changes in the lower levels of play but, as mentioned previously, this is unlikely to impact the professional game much at all.