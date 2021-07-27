CDL Seattle Highlights | Top 10 Call of Duty League Plays

The final week of group play in the 2021 CDL regular season has ended and produced electrifying plays throughout the weekend. Here are the Top 10 plays from the CDL Seattle Series.

There was plenty of action in Stage 5 Week 3 as the second CDL season winds down, with people like Gunless, HyDra, and rising star Afro pulling insane heroics for their teams.

With the Stage 5 Major on the horizon, we’ll get to see the final picture before Champs start – that’s bound to produce even more highlight reels.

