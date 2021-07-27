Envy Gaming enters competitive tag by sponsoring World Chase Tag team GNF

Texas-based esports organization Envy Gaming have entered the world of competitive tag by sponsoring GNF, a professional team that competes in the World Chase Tag competition.

Envy Gaming operate several esports franchises and have now ventured out into the world of alternative sports through World Chase Tag, an international competition for parkour that involves tag — a game that was popular in most people’s childhood.

GNF (Going Nowhere Fast), a team that will now go by ENVY GNF as part of the sponsorship deal, will compete in the upcoming WCT USA championship.

Held on August 6, 2021, the event will take place in Ohio, USA and is set to be broadcast on ESPN as part of a multi-year agreement announced in July 2021.

Advertisement

Envy expanded their footprint beyond esports when they signed chess players and content creators Andrea and Alexandra Botez in December 2020. They also own and operate Dallas Fuel and Dallas Empire in the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, respectively.

GNF, a relatively new team in the world of tag, made a series of upsets at the World Chase Tag 4 event in late 2020 when they made it all the way to the finals. They lost by one point in the finals against United, a hybrid team from France and Switzerland.

Now, with the support of a legacy esports organization, the team will be looking to go all the way at the WCT USA’21 tournament.