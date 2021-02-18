Logo
Gaming social platform eFuse secures $6m investment from NBA and NFL stars

Published: 18/Feb/2021 14:00

by Adam Fitch
Gaming and esports social media platform eFuse have raised $6m in post-seed investment from major athletes across basketball and American football.

The company dub themselves as the “LinkedIn for gamers” and have raised new capital in an effort to accelerate their growth. They’re said to have welcomed 500,000 users to their platform so far.

eFuse are banking on discoverability being a major player in their eventual success, allowing gamers to show off their in-game credentials, gameplay highlights, and resume.

Those who contributed in the investment round include Philadelphia 76ers’ Seth Curry, Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward, Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, and New England Patriots’ Chase Winovich.

Women of the eRena
eFuse
eFuse held ‘Women of the eRena,’ a tournament for female gamers in December 2020.

Utilizing the newly-raised funds, eFuse will delve into product development and user acquisition in an attempt to accelerate their growth. They also plan to make more key hires on their mission to becoming profitable — much like their recent hires of Herb May and Neil Duffy.

The platform goes beyond what LinkedIn offers to users. They host ‘eRena’ esports events, which includes a tournament series built exclusively for female gamers, and aggregates scholarship and job opportunities specifically tailored towards gaming and esports.

“eFuse is tackling esports’ discovery and diversity problem head-on,” said Bill Baumel, managing director at the Ohio Innovation Fund, who served as the lead investor in the round. “We see only growth opportunities as eFuse applies its funding to meet the opportunity and define the ‘networking for gamers’ segment.”

eFuse are based in Columbus Ohio and have over 20 employees. They are led by CEO Matthew Benson, who was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the gaming category for 2021.

EA confirm Codemasters takeover ahead of F1 2021 release

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:58 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 13:15

by David Purcell
EA have added Codemasters to their huge umbrella of game developers, which will be interesting news for fans of Formula 1. 

Early 2021 has consisted of some major back and forth between potential buyers of Codemasters.

At one stage, it did look as if Take-Two – owner of Rockstar Games, of course – looked in pole position with negotiations – before backing out on February 9.

A ficitional mudclaw races up a steep, rocky incline.
Codemasters
Codemasters games are now owned by EA.

Deal done: EA acquires Codemasters

Just nine days later, EA made the announcement that a deal to purchase Codemasters had been finalized.

On Twitter, they posted: “We’re excited to welcome Codemasters to the EA family!

Codemasters weren’t just responsible for the Formula 1 game, of course, as the studio is also behind the success of Project Cars, Grid, and Dirt.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for racing games and content as we bring together the talented teams at Electronic Arts and Codemasters,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts in a press release from Business Wire.

“Racing fandom continues to grow worldwide, and the franchises in our combined portfolio will enable us to create innovative new experiences and bring more players into the excitement of cars and motorsport. Our teams will be a global powerhouse in racing entertainment, with amazing games for players on every platform, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 Car Silverstone
YouTube: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 fans will be hoping the games go to new heights with EA.

This news had been in the pipeline for some time and fans have been speculating about what it could mean for each of their major titles. This is a major acquisition for EA, who will now assume the license for some of the biggest racing franchises around.

Frank Sagnier, CEO of Codemasters, also said: “Today is a landmark in Codemasters’ history, and an exciting day for our employees and players. The partnership with EA will enable our teams to take our highly-acclaimed franchises to new heights and reach a huge global audience through their player network. Together we can redefine the landscape of racing games to create even more compelling experiences for racing fans around the world.”

For EA Play subscription holders, it may be just a matter of time before some of the classic titles from Codemasters appear as part of that membership as well. More information is likely to be posted on their social media accounts in the coming days, so stay tuned.