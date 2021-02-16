Logo
Visuals by Impulse join Elgato under CORSAIR ownership to help content creators

Published: 16/Feb/2021 9:47 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 14:01

by Adam Fitch
Visuals by Impulse acquired by CORSAIR
VBI/CORSAIR

Gaming hardware company CORSAIR have purchased Visuals by Impulse, a design platform used by content creators and streamers.

The cost of the acquisition has not been disclosed but it’s said that the platform will “join CORSAIR under its existing Elgato brand” to create a better package for creators.

Founded in 2015, Visuals by Impulse create digital assets, such as stream overlays and widgets, to help creators of all financial means and abilities improve their broadcasts.

CORSAIR already serve the creator economy through several means. This includes manufacturing and selling gaming equipment through their main brand, as well as creating streamer-specific products through Elgato.

Elgato Streaming Equipment
Elgato
Elgato is the go-to brand for streamers, and Visuals by Impulse adds to the dominance from CORSAIR in the sector.

It’s stated that Visuals by Impulse already serve over 200,000 creators in some way, acting as one of the industry’s go-to platforms for graphics, animations, and streaming tools. This acquisition bolsters Elgato’s ability to enable creators to get going and improve the experience for their viewers.

Dexerto spoke with Caleb Leigh, the founder of Visuals by Impulse, about the reasoning behind the decision to sell the company — including the timing of the sale and how it will change what they offer to customers.

“In order to create seamless product experiences, we wanted to closely work with a company who valued innovation as much as we did,” he told Dexerto. “We’ve spent a lot of time as a team thinking about how we can create a digital unboxing experience with our products, much like Apple does with their physical products. When you purchase a product through VBI, you shouldn’t be met with a bunch of demands to ‘download this’ or ‘do XYZ to customize.’ It should just work. We’re excited to reduce the friction in the setup process more than ever.

“We just came off our biggest year yet in terms of revenue, so we had a number of options available. For us, this was about better serving creators in a way we never have before. VBI will stand on the shoulders of hardware giants within the Corsair family. Most importantly, Elgato has a number of new products on the horizon that we’re excited to integrate into. I’m talking about creator tools that will forever change how content is created. The timing couldn’t be more right to join forces.”

Adjusting from being an independent outfit to operating within a corporate environment isn’t always plain sailing, but Leigh and his team are confident in the partner they’ve chosen to move ahead with. While there may be some internal changes, the team behind VBI and their offering will remain.

“With new opportunities come big changes,” he said. “Here are a few you can expect from VBI: heavy focus on Elgato integrations, increased R&D around interactive widgets and online tools, and bringing more opportunities to creatives across the globe than ever before. However, not everything is changing.

“We’re keeping our entire team intact, our focus on quality over quantity remains unwavering, and our mission stays the same. We’re committed as ever to providing professional design to all streamers — no matter the size of their audience. Beautiful, customizable live-stream design shouldn’t be exclusive to the pros, nor should it break your wallet.”

The design platform has worked directly with the likes of 100 Thieves’ Nadeshot and CouRage, NRG’s LuluLovely, and Jessica Blevins, the manager and wife of Ninja, to create branding and stream assets in the past. As well as Elgato and now Visuals by Impulse, CORSAIR owns custom gaming controller company SCUF Gaming and custom computer-building company ORIGIN PC.

How does Logan Paul make money? The YouTuber turned boxer’s revenue streams

Published: 11/Feb/2021 9:32

by Adam Fitch
Logan Paul holding cash
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul

From producing viral videos on Vine to facing off against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, nobody could quite have predicted the trajectory of Logan Paul. Along his rocky road to online stardom, he’s set himself up for life.

Nobody truly could have predicted how many entertainment giants Vine, a mobile app that allowed users to publish seven-second videos, would serve as a launchpad to. Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul, Liza Koshy, singer Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik, and Lele Pons are just a handful of names who’ve moved on to big things following their time on the app.

Many of whom transitioned to YouTube. This indeed includes Logan, whose time on the platform thus far has been interesting — to say the least. He’s had his fair share of controversies stemming from videos, but he’s also produced content that consistently entertains millions.

Despite teasing a departure from YouTube in the past, he’s still thriving on the site and it still plays a big part in his income to date. As we’ve done with other creators like MrBeast and David Dobrik, it’s time to look at the public revenue streams Logan has in place that allows him to continue with his costly stunts.

How Logan Paul makes money

Content

Logan Paul holding Pokemon cards and money
Logan Paul
He spent $2m on Pokemon cards in a video published in February 2021.

As you’d expect from Logan Paul, he’s a content guy. Content is a great marketing strategy for other initiatives, especially when you’re racking up millions of views without any advertising spend. He has four channels, each housing different kinds of content.

He has a vlog channel, which has mainly put out Pokemon videos as of late, a channel for skits and music videos, a channel for his Impaulsive podcast, and a clips channel for the podcast. In line with many large YouTubers, he makes a hefty sum from AdSense — especially when you total the four channels.

As well as advertising brand partners and sponsors through his videos, he is able to make sizeable sums on his podcast through advertisements. Companies like audio brand Raycon pay to get in front of his loyal viewers on a regular basis.

While he hardly streams anymore, Logan has done so in the past. Twitch allows money to be earned through advertisement revenue, subscriptions, and donations. Exact figures of money made through his past broadcasts are unknown, and he’s leaving money on the table on this front.

Off the back of his content putting him in front of millions, he has worked with companies like Pinot, Pepsi, and Virgin Mobile on brand activations and advertisements.

Other ventures

Logan Paul Maverick Clothing
Maverick
Maverick Clothing consists of a handful of apparel collections.

Another typical income stream for content creators is merchandise. Logan opted to launching his own brand of apparel instead of creating collections based on himself, effectively creating a new IP that could be purchased and remain popular without his involvement in the future. Maverick Clothing has multiple collections, accommodating both men and women with products.

The Maverick Club is another initiative of Logan’s. It’s an exclusive membership club that his followers can pay to access, effectively monetizing his most avid fans. Those who become part of the ‘club’ receive access to weekly Zoom calls, monthly giveaways (including $10,000 cash), a 15% apparel discount, and exclusive content. This kind of program is becoming more prominent in the esports industry, where they’re looking to better monetize supporters.

Perhaps the most unorthodox revenue stream he has is boxing. Having started the YouTube-boxing trend by facing off against KSI in August 2018, Logan has managed to secure a match-up against boxer Floyd Mayweather — whose professional record ended at 50 wins and zero losses. Though the exhibition was recently postponed, it’s said that Logan will take home a guaranteed $200,000 as well as 5% of the pay-per-view sales.

Logan Paul reveals why match with Floyd Mayweather was delayed
YouTube: imPaulsive, ESPN
Logan Paul is set to box against Floyd Mayweather, who’s widely considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport.

Considering he’s a major figure in online entertainment, there’s little shock that Logan has been tapped to appear in television shows and movies. Actually, he’s even written and directed his own traditional media projects over the past five years.

Logan also makes money off of streams of his songs, though he’s firmly not a musician. He took part in a trend of YouTubers dissing each other through songs and music videos, taking aim at the likes of KSI. He has nine tracks on Spotify and other streaming platforms, all of which give a small cut to him each time they’re played.

It’s clear to see that, much like his contemporaries, Logan Paul has diversified his business operations and benefits from having multiple streams of income. Should he quit uploading to YouTube on a whim, he still has avenues of income in place that can keep him afloat.