Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite diverse when it comes to races within the game. One such race that you will come across in the game is Kuo-Toa and here is how to find them in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and is filled with secrets all around. These secrets are not as obvious either which means you might very well miss them if you are not searching for them exclusively at a certain point in time.

One such secret that you will come across is the Kuo-Toa race in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is a hidden race in the game and they are basically half fish and half human.

Here is how you can find the secret Kuo-Toa race in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Kuo-Toa is a hidden race in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the secret Kuo-Toa race

The Kuo-Toa race can be found quite early in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, you can find them as early as Act I itself. The steps to find this secret race have been presented in below:

Make your way to the Underdark after reaching Goblin Camp and make your way to the Selunite Outpost

after reaching Goblin Camp and make your way to the You will need to deal with Drow and a Beholder in this area

in this area From this make your way west until you come across a Chasm

until you come across a Chasm Jumping down normally is not recommended and it is better if you use Feather Fall

Once you jump down, make your way through the hidden area

Thus you will finally meet the Kuo-Toa once you reach the Festering Cove. It is important to mention here that there is a quest here but it is optional. You will have the option to save the Kuo-Toa from BOOOAL.

This concludes our guide on how to find Kuo-Toa in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.