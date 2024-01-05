Bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 bug has players stripping for more power

A rather bizarre bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 has players stripping their characters for even more unimaginable Arcane power.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was arguably one of the biggest success stories in recent gaming history. The massive CRPG developed by Larian Studios was met with acclaim across the board, with players and critics singing its praises. The title even went on to win the Game of the Year award at 2023’s Game Awards, with plenty of players still hopping in to start a new journey to this day.

Article continues after ad

The sheer amount of choices and customization players have in Baldur’s Gate 3 makes it easily one of the most replayable titles to launch in recent years. From what companions you choose, to who you help, even to what food you eat will change how the story and your character progress.

Article continues after ad

One such option includes giving into the Illithid powers bestowed upon you. Doing so allows you to use powerful abilities, one of which includes a hilarious bug that only works if you strip items of clothing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Freecast is an Illithid ability that allows your next spell to be cast completely free. This means no spell slot waste, no action or bonus action taken either. Normally, Freecast needs a long rest to refresh, making the ability somewhat balanced. However, this has been bugged for some time now.

As reported by PCGamer, players can equip or unequip a piece of gear in order to refresh Freecast, meaning they’re able to completely bypass the requirement for a long rest. Not only does this grant the player an immense amount of power, but it also gives some of the thirstier players a reason to drop their character’s drawers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s likely Larian will patch this bug out at some point, especially with how often the devs are implementing new updates. Until that time though, feel free to abuse this power as much as you need.