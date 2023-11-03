Baldur’s Gate 3 Withers bug leaves nothing to the imagination

A poorly-timed glitch in the epilogue of Baldur’s Gate 3 sees Withers enter his nudist arc.

Baldur’s Gate 3 certainly doesn’t lack spice. There’s plenty of opportunity for intimate moments with the game’s romanceable characters — some of whom, it turns out, are pretty questionable.

Whether your player character is in for establishing a passionate relationship or is just a frequent patron at Sharess’ Caress, you’ll likely come across some adult content during your playtime. Yet, it turns out Baldur’s Gate 3 has the capacity for even more NSFW moments.

Baldur’s Gate 3 bug has Withers bare all

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared a screenshot of a glitch that resulted in Withers doing some seriously inopportune streaking during the game’s epilogue. The reoccurring bug has led to the skeletal scholar delivering his final soliloquy wearing nothing but his jewelry and a pair of surprisingly saucy tattered thigh highs.

Most Baldur’s Gate 3 fans aren’t exactly embracing the sight of Withers’ undead “dusty cheeks”. However, sections of the community do have a history of thirsting after some seriously unconventional love interests. So, it’s not a total surprise that some commenters latched onto the idea of romancing Withers saying, “We need this DLC.”

While players were pretty off-put by Withers’ random nudity, they heaped praise on Larian Studios for taking the time to artfully render a part of the character that players would usually never see: “The fact that they actually modeled and textured Withers’ body, and especially his ass, something that we weren’t even supposed to see, is mind-blowing.”

Before you ask, Withers is like a Barbie doll in the front. Evidently, none of the game’s various genital customization options suited his thoroughly unique bod. Instead, he’s rocking the kind of ambiguous grey bulge that wouldn’t feel out of place on a 1960s alien. Hot.