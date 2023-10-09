Baldur’s Gate 3 players wish NPCs would stop walking into obvious death traps

Baldur’s Gate 3 is undeniably a very smart game, but not every NPC that populates the game has that same intelligence.

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only is it calculating all the different decisions the player is making, it’s also making sure that all the different mechanics and systems are working together, which is what gives the game its infamous flexibility.

Sadly, not every part of the game is as smart as how it approaches player choice. While the NPCs scattered throughout the game’s three acts create one of the greatest and most complex stories in recent gaming history, they’re not the brightest.

If you’ve been a bit creative with what Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to do, you may have noticed that NPCs don’t necessarily always notice when you surround them with explosive barrels and large spikes.

Now, this works fine for people you want to die, but what if they’re allies?

Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for NPC AI improvements

In a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player outlined the limits of the AI in an interaction with Minsc, who needs rescuing as part of Jaheira’s storyline.

After exiting a cutscene with the NPC, he immediately runs into some unfortunately placed spikes that were summoned by the player’s Blade Barrier spell, killing him instantly. This prompts Jaheira to scold the player and threaten to kill them.

While this again shows how many situations the game has unique dialogue for, it’s definitely not what you want to happen during a rescue operation. Here’s hoping the player saved recently.

