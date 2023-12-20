Baldur’s Gate 3 players uncover touching Dark Urge detail

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge character is all about brutal thoughts, deadly acts, and questionable morals – but that doesn’t mean they’re all evil, as some players have recently found out.

In Dungeons & Dragons, there are a variety of different players, each with their own preferences. One of those is called a murder hobo, and they prioritize, well, murder. They’re the kind of players that love combat and tends to push the morals of either the party or the campaign as a whole. This player was the exact reason the Dark Urge character was added to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This character is an inherently evil person, with dark thoughts and actions usually taking the forefront. However, just because they seem awful, doesn’t mean they’re evil – which is exactly what some fans have recently discovered in one rather touching scene.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can’t get over sweet Dark Urge detail

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user highlighted how many will already recognize the Dark Urge being present in Orin’s chamber, but revealed a key detail fans may have missed: “You probably already know you can find what appears to be the default dark urge in Orins chambers, but what I haven’t seen a lot of people talking about is that if you examine the corpse he has non-lethal attacks turned on. He was fighting the urge up to the very last moment.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Non lethal attacks are a great way to take down an NPC without actually killing them, so you don’t write off the chance to talk to them or recruit them to your team, they’re also a good way to show mercy instead of just ending the enemy.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, for a Dark Urge to do this feels pretty unlike the characters, which naturally brought some players to the conclusion that “he was fighting the urge up to the very last moment.”

Article continues after ad

While it’s certainly sweet, the comments were quick to jump on the fact that this sweet detail isn’t exactly as it seems, rather explaining that “that tag just appears on party member characters in their feature list like all togglable passives,” meaning the Dark Urge was likely just there to kill or be killed.

Article continues after ad

That detail aside, it’s still a lovely thought that many wish was true – and who knows what was going through Durge’s head during the battle? It could have been a final repent.