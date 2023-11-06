Baldur’s Gate 3 players surprised by unlikely power of ally

Among Baldur’s Gate 3’s summonable allies, there’s one unexpected powerhouse that’s pretty easy to miss out on.

Alongside the core members of your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can also gather allies to fight with you during the final battle. These will be NPCs that you’ve come across during your three-act journey. Provided you win their favor, they’ll offer their unique combat skills when it matters most.

Given the fact that you keep some strange company during your journey, it’s not surprising that the allies that come to your aid include powerful casters, fighters, and monsters. One unlikely addition to your roster is the Strange Ox who, occurring to some Baldur’s Gate 3 players, is the most significant asset you can have.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Strange Ox stuns players in final battle

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player asked fellow fans on the r/BaldursGate3 subreddit who they believed was the strongest ally to summon during the final fight. However, they also shared their own take on the question: “The freaking STRANGE OX in the final battle. That beast has like 300HP, can turns into Minotaur who hit a ton, can almost fight the dragon on his own!!”

While the Strange Ox is an otherwise unassuming cow creature, he’s actually a shapeshifting Ochre Jelly from another plane. His acid attacks and poly-morphing abilities make him a worthwhile addition to other commenters’ teams too: “Yes the Ox really surprised me. Did a decent amount for me in the end, have to recruit him for my modded tactician run.”

Of course, players also feel that Dame Aylin’s demigod status makes her another massive asset to their parties: “Aylins immortality is quite fun, she’s not amazing herself in combat but watching her get back up no matter what is like the Terminator. She just can’t be stopped.”