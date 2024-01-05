Baldur’s Gate 3 players split after someone finds way to “cheat at Honour Mode”

Honour mode is the most challenging way to play Baldur’s Gate 3. However, one player has found a way to cheat in Honour mode, and others are conflicted about the idea.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a pretty challenging game, especially if you are a new player. However, if you decide to play the game on Honour Mode, you end up facing the hardest challenge that this title has to offer.

In this mode, you are allowed only one death and once your party dies, the save gets deleted. Therefore, if you manage to clear all the content in this mode, the respect associated with that is quite high. However, one player managed to find a way to loophole in this mode which in turn has raised quite a few eyebrows in the community.

Baldur’s Gate 3 community debate about using loopholes to clear Honour mode

The discussion surrounding this top was started by a Reddit user named jcarney231. The player claimed, “I’ve seen a few threads with the wild ways people died in Honour Mode and was wondering if I’m the only one cheating? I’ve been adventuring with 3 party members and leaving the 4th in a safe location.”

They continued, “If the other 3 wipe, you just rez them all back at camp. I keep going back and forth between a max persuasion character who just stands next to a shop NPC and a Druid who only knows Goodberry.” This method is not a direct cheat as the player is not using any third party software. Even then, the community is unsure if this method of playing Honour mode is fair or not.

One such player who is against this idea mentioned, “Maybe not cheating, but it definitely takes the honor out of honor mode.” Another user with a similar thought process chimed in, “You legit have unlimited lives that way. “It’s 3 people” No its infinite people lmfao. Everyone play their own way, but acting like 3 is harder is a joke.”

However, other players were not bothered by the method that the post owner has been using. One such user commented, “I didn’t do this, but I also don’t consider what you are doing as cheating.” Lastly, a player with a similar ideology claimed, ” I wouldn’t call it cheating unless there’s some kind of deliberate exploit of a bug. If you have a good time running around with three party members while someone sits at camp or in town, why not?”

Therefore, it is safe to say that there is a divide, though most of the players were completely fine with this way of playing. It is because, even though the post owner had multiple lives in Honour mode, they were playing with a party of three, which reduces their overall strength.