Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal their chances of surviving if game world was real

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most fun and interesting worlds that you can find in modern-day gaming. However, players are wondering what would happen if the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 became real if they were dropped into that universe, and what their chances of surviving would be.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is perilous, but not when you are controlling heroes by sitting behind a computer screen. Players have achieved incredible feats in this game, but all of it while controlling the characters that the game has offered.

However, what if the heroes got replaced by the players who were controlling them and dropped into the dangerous world of Baldur’s Gate 3? Here is what the community feels about this whole idea.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss their chances of surviving if the game world was real

The discussion surrounding this topic was started by a Reddit user tocksarethewoooorst. The user claimed, “If you as yourself were plopped into Baldur’s Gate 3 how far do you think you’d get?” They continued, “Personally, I have a strength of 6 on a good day and every stat is my dump stat. And I have the charisma and leadership capability of a carrot. So I’d probably end up one of the many nameless skeletons on the beach tbh. If I were so lucky to get off the nautiloid.”

A lot of players found this conversation intriguing and decided to join in. One such player commented, “The vast majority of people would’ve died during the Nautaloid tutorial if not before the game even started.” Another user chimed in, “Me, with no weapon proficiencies and the soggy body of a middle aged dad, would definitely not survive even waking up in that world.”

One user also claimed, “I’d be camp wife tbh. Like, just keep me at camp and let me lug around your tents. I’ll listen to your problems and cook and stuff, just please don’t make me do anything dangerous cause I’ll be dead in 2 seconds.” Finally, one of the players mentioned, “I hate roleplaying warlocks but if the real me got thrown into Faerûn like that….yeah I might reconsider.”

Hence, it is safe to claim that most players are not that confident in their combat prowess. They feel their chances of survival are quite bad to the point where they would prefer sitting in tents. If they are asked to even walk outside, they will end up dead.