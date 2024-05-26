Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal how to “psyche out” Mattis in the Druid Grove

Almost a year since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 still has the capacity to shock and amaze players. More often than not, this comes during conversations and interactions with NPCs, and Mattis is the latest to spring a surprise.

For those who don’t know, Mattis is a Tiefling refugee and trader. He is a child who spends most of his time trying to scam people out of money. Nefarious as this sounds, he’s doing so to take care of himself and his sister Silfy.

He is found in the Emerald Grove and most players will come across him in the first act. One of the major interactions happens when he tries to sell the player and their group a “lucky” ring. After the player takes the ring, Mattis asks them to call a coin flip to demonstrate that the new piece of jewellery is working as intended.

Now, some players are discovering that this interaction can be changed if they keep asking Mattis to flip the coin. After asking repeatedly, Mattis will grow frustrated. They then allow the player to keep the ring if they just stopping asking him to flip it.

Many shared their own experiences during this conversation. One said, “First play through on my bard, six flips in guessing all heads. ‘Damn I’m good at this…wait a second.’ Second time through on Durge Monk with his toothy lizard grin, ‘Greetings little trickster, I want to play a game, and have cleared my schedule for the day.’ Yeah he taps out around 10.”

Others added separate interactions that can happen on specific classes. One said, “If you’re a Rogue, you get to call him out and have one of the funniest interactions in the game.”

This refers to the Rogues ability to name specific scams. The character then ends up explaining that Mattis is running a “Tinker’s Trash” scam. It’s also possible to discuss another type of scam known as the “War Widow,” in a moment reminiscent of Ocean’s 11.