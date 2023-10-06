Baldur’s Gate 3 players label brutal cat rejection as “most humiliating insult”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has NPCs who have unique personalities. They will praise you for every heroic deed and insult you if they feel like it. One such insult arrived when a cat rejected a player and they have called it the “most humiliating insult”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of NPCs and you will often get to interact with them. Most of these NPCs are heavily fleshed out in the game and have interesting quests attached to them. In fact, you can also bring quite a lot of NPCs to join you in your adventure.

As it happens, NPCs have personalities and they will pass comments based on your actions. These comments can be good or insulting depending on what you do. One such player has recently faced an insult from a cat as it called them “immature”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss the insults from NPCs

The discussion regarding insults was started by a player named why_not_zoidberg. The player asked others to tell about the most humiliating NPC insults in Baldur’s Gate 3. They also shared their own experience where a cat turned them down by calling them immature.

Other players joined in the discussion and one of them commented “It’s not you, it’s me… I have standards”. Another player replied “The Djinn at the circus who calls you ugly”.

One player responded “If you ask Shovel what fetid hole he crawled out of, he says “Your daddy!”. Lastly, a player commented, “The random Dwarf in Act 3 singing about washing his pits while standing in the open, Called me a pervert”.

Therefore, it seems like the cat was just one of many NPCs that will insult you depending on your behavior or your dialogue choices. Naturally, most of these insults have very little impact on the game, but it makes the world feel more alive.