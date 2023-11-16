Baldur’s Gate 3 players call out “immersion-breaking” companion dialogue

These poorly timed lines from Baldur’s Gate 3 companion dialogue are leaving players feeling a tad confused.

Even outside of cutscenes, your companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 come out with a whole host of story-building dialogue.

Whether it’s a battle cry during the heat of combat or some light-hearted travel banter, the lines they come out with can reveal a whole lot about their motivations and backgrounds.

However, with such a complex branching narrative, some parts of Baldur’s Gate 3’s 2 million-word script can lose its relevancy. When delivered out of place, these sections can lose their effectiveness or even be actively detrimental to the player’s experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players complain about out-of-character lines

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their disappointment at an out-of-character line of dialogue that continually appeared in their playthrough.

Explaining their situation to fellow players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, they said that they wished Lae’zel would stop saying “Vlaakith’s will be done” during combat once she decides to turn against her Queen.

Turns out, Lae’zel isn’t the only companion with complicated feelings around a figure they previously revered.

Even late in the game, players noticed Shadowheart praising Shar, complaining about her curse, or fidgeting with the Artefact at camp. As a commenter pointed out, the latter is especially strange given the Artefact is no longer in her inventory.

Similarly, Minthara’s internal struggle is epitomized in her yelling “In the name of the Absolute” as she slays hoards of Absolutists. While Gale struggles with feeling spurned by Mystra even before the events of the game, his choice to distance himself from his Goddess in Act 3 doesn’t stop him from delivering phrases of worship.

While these leftover hypocritical lines are most likely just due to an oversight, players have lightheartedly pointed out that “even reformed atheists yell ‘god damn’ out of habit.”