Baldur’s Gate 3 player “seething” after Karlach steals her husband

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has been “cuckolded by Karlach”. The player was romancing Wyll in a group run, only to find her fellow player’s dialogue choices had set the warlock up for a rendezvous with the tiefling instead.

One of the things players love the most about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the intricate and complex romance story options available for each of the game’s companions. Each companion has their own unique storyline, and the choices players make can heavily affect how their companions feel about their Tav.

But one player recently got an unexpected surprise when, during a multiplayer playthrough, her friend’s choices ended up being the deciding factor in how her romance played out.

Said friend went on to outline the whole situation on Reddit, in the aptly titled thread, “My friend got cuckolded by Karlach.”

Larian Studios Wyll apparently forgot about his promise to his fiance as soon as Karlach’s offer came along.

The OP explained the group had just finished the Netherbrain fight and each of the players was enjoying the cutscenes.

“Next is the docks scene with Karlach and… it’s me,” they said. “I refuse to go because I’m romancing Shadowheart. Wyll says he’ll go with Karlach.”

As the OP explained, her friend playing was “engaged to Wyll and they promised to travel to Avernus together.” However, Karlach’s cutscene played with Wyll instead of the OP’s friend, leading them to come to the conclusion that “Karlach stole her fiancé.”

Larian Studios Wyll and Karlach ended up sharing their epic moment together in Avernus.

BG3 fans in the thread were quick to find the humor in the situation, with one person joking, “Dammit, Wyll! Always racing off to save someone without taking a moment to invite your fiance along. Do better, Blade!”

“This happened to me too on my first playthrough. My spouse romanced Karlach, I romanced Wyll, the three of them went down to Avernus together and left me behind,” another commiserated.

After everything that went down, OP stated she is expecting her friend to start a new game to hunt down the “devil”.