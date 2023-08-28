Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds most hilariously cruel way to cross a broken bridge

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken a unique approach to crossing a broken bridge, but it’s not for the faint of heart.

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with a variety of problems and infinite ways to approach them. In the weeks since its release, players have shown incredible levels of creativity.

From builds that can deal thousands of damage each turn to respeccing companions into Bards just to hear them use Vicious Mockery, players are finding some impressive and hilarious ways to push the limits of Larian Studios’ game.

However, one player has found a surprising way to deal with a common RPG challenge: crossing a broken bridge.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can use Druid’s Wild Shape in creative ways

In a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, players can approach a broken bridge in two ways. While many will choose to look for another way to get where they need to go, others instead seek out creative ways to get across anyway.

Many will likely use spells to increase their jump distance or teleport to the other side, but Reddit user lucidity5 shows how the Druid’s Wild Shape mechanic can be used to cross broken bridges.

After showing that the distance is too wide for their character to jump across, the player Wild Shapes into a cat. From there, Astarion is able to pick up his now much lighter companion and literally throw them onto the closest ledge.

The fall damage breaks the Wild Shape, turning the cat back into its regular form.

Lucidity5’s unconventional bridge-crossing method shows both a creative use of the Druid’s signature mechanic and how versatile basic mechanics like throwing are. Certainly, the developers didn’t implement these with the intention of letting characters chuck cats around, but the fact that it’s possible shows how much freedom Baldur’s Gate 3 gives its players.