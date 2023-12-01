Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates nuke to beat major boss

One of the best things about Baldur’s Gate 3 is the ability for players to do whatever they want, like creating explosive ways to take down a main boss.

There are plenty of thrilling battles in Baldur’s Gate 3, with many allowing players to utterly destroy some pretty nasty villains. While some battles are against simple goblins or cultists, others force the player and their group in front of some powerful enemies, whether that’s deadly wizards, Bhaalspawn, or devils themselves.

Naturally, those boss battles can be a little tricky. After all, no fight against a major boss was ever going to be easy. That is unless you create and use a brutal nuke to destroy the boss, their minions, and half of your party in one go.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player creates brutal nuke to destroy Raphael

Sharing their extremely quick yet deadly battle on Reddit, one user showed off how they managed to “solve our problems with nukes.”

The video in question showed off an epic nuke-style feat of barrelmancy. Essentially, the player managed to fill Raphaels battle room with Smokepowder barrels. Once they got into a fight, the player smartly cast Globe of Invulnerability on the party to protect them as much as possible, then simply shot one of the barrels. What followed was an insane amount of damage, fire, and death, with all of the enemies and most of the party succumbing to their injuries.

Somehow the player and Hope managed to survive the blast, and thankfully the other companions falling is a job for Withers.

The comments were filled with players loving the trick, with some joking that Hopes cutscene after the explosion was extremely fitting: “It is absolutely preposterous that any of us are alive’ Well said Hope. Well said.”

Others saw the similarities between the player and Oppenheimer, joking that Withers may have said these words to them once they got back to camp: “Now thy have become Death, the destroyer of thy Worlds.”

For better or for worse, creativity is a key element of Baldur’s Gate 3, leading to devastating yet speedy boss battles like this one.