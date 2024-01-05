Baldur’s Gate 3 modders are obsessed with giving Astarion guns

Baldur’s Gate 3 modders are constantly finding ways to equip fan-favorite character Astarion with guns, much to the amusement of the game’s community.

While 2023 was a massive year for video games as a whole, Baldur’s Gate 3 was undeniably one of the largest hits. After developing a major following throughout the year and being praised by critics, the game managed to win multiple awards during the recent Game Awards 2023, even claiming the top prize for Game of the Year.

Article continues after ad

In light of the game’s success, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a main target for modders, with players stretching their creative legs and creating all sorts of out-of-the-box content for the game.

Article continues after ad

And while there is a large variety of mods out there for Baldur’s Gate 3, there is a theme amongst some, with many modders decking out fan-favorite character Astarion with guns. Because of course.

Within the context of Baldur’s Gate 3, the presence of guns stands out like a sore thumb. After all, the game largely focuses on conventional fantasy tropes in regard to combat and storyline.

Article continues after ad

However, this hasn’t stopped modders from introducing gunplay into the game.

Earlier this week, Nexus Mods user Palmaman33 uploaded several different gun mods to the site’s Baldur’s Gate 3 section, letting players bring guns to knife (or mace/staff/sword/anything) fights.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

These guns can be equipped by any character, but in almost every screenshot of these different mods shared by players on X/Twitter, however, the gun wielder always seems to be Astarion.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this week, the Nexus Mods user posted various videos of a mod they created for Baldur’s Gate in which players are able to bring guns such as a pistol to face off against enemies equipped with knives, swords, and other melee weapons.

However, fans on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) noticed that in almost every clip and photo from the mod, players have chosen to equip Astarion with a gun over any other character.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, gamers have flocked to social media to share their thoughts, many of which are amused by the imagery from the mod. One X user wrote, “Who gave this guy a f***ing gun I can’t breathe.” Another added, “I am loving all the Astarion using guns art they’re so funny, please keep them coming.”

For all the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.