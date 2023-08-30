Baldur’s Gate 3 fans praise devs for being “ridiculously” good ahead of new update/patch

Baldur’ Gate 3 has hit the ground running when it comes to popularity among the fans. However, the developers have shown no signs of stopping in improving the game and fans are quite excited about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the most successful games of all time according to scores from both players as well as reviewers. However, just because it has been really good at launch does not mean that the developers are stopping as they are releasing patches to keep improving the game.

This has made fans happy as they feel that it shows immense passion from the developers of Larian Studios. While it is true that other companies like FromSoftware have also shown similar dedication for over a decade, players right now are extremely impressed by Larian and how they are doing their jobs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are overwhelmed by the care received from developers

The discussion regarding the work of the developers was started by a Reddit user named japenrox who claimed that “being treated like an actual human being, and not like a cash cow is just an incredible feeling” as they feel overwhelmed by the work from Larian studios.

The fact that Larian has been consistently improving and that a brand new patch has been announced right after they released a really big one has impressed them. This post received a favorable response from the fans as it currently sits at 8.5k likes and 890 comments.

One such player commented “It’s really sad that a company actually being passionate about its product” as they brought forth an idea of how the corporate gaming market feels right now. Another player commented “Totally agree, Larian being a golden retriever dev for a 2023 game shouldn’t be major news but here we are” as they feel this passion from the developers should be a norm.

One player also commented “I’ll gladly pay for any DLC that they wanna release for it” as they want to support the developers for their hard work. Lastly, a player commented “I will buy the game a second time on ps5 to play with some other friend” as they are waiting for its release on the console after being overwhelmed by the support from the developers.