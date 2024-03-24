Additional “really evil” endings for Baldur’s Gate 3 are in the works

Look at this guy, we’d blow him up for fun.

Despite no plans for DLC and sequel, Baldur’s Gate 3 players will still have some more things to look forward to, one of them including more evil endings.

Baldur’s Gate 3, despite being released in August 2023, is still holding its momentum as one of Steam’s most-played games, according to SteamDB.

The game has also picked up several awards thanks to its rich storyline and gameplay, drawing veterans and new players further into its immersive fantasy world. So, when the news that Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t be receiving DLC and sequel broke, some players were left devastated.

Although Swen Vincke has confirmed that the company will move on to start “something new,” players will still have additional things they can look forward to in Baldur’s Gate 3, one of them getting more evil endings.

According to an interview with IGN, while players won’t be seeing “massive content changes,” the team is working on adding new evil endings in the game for those who enjoy being a lot more villainous.

He said: “So they’re working on the evil endings right now. I’ve seen some of them. They’re really evil. So the evil players will be satisfied with that.”

While the new “really evil” endings weren’t specified further, this could help shake things up for those wanting a more dramatic playthrough.

Additionally, in an X post shared by Vincke, the team is not done updating the game and is planning to add more support.

“There’s still a bunch of stuff coming like mod support and extra cinematics for some of the endings. Just not new content,” he wrote.