Shroud finds hilarious and horrible bugs in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Whilst streaming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shroud encountered some hilarious and game-breaking bugs, and it’s hard to deny how entertaining it was to watch.

The release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived and content creators are playing the game across multiple platforms. Of course, as with any newly released title, Valhalla has its fair share of bugs and glitches on launch day that the developers will likely already be working on.

While streaming Valhalla, Shroud experienced a number of these glitches himself, leaving his viewers with some great reactions. Despite these in-game issues being unintended, there’s no denying how entertaining it is to watch a hilarious bug occur on stream.

Shroud encounters hilarious glitches on stream

The first glitch revolves around a large chest that the other NPCs are supposed to help you open. However, unfortunately for Shroud, his Viking companions didn’t fancy lending him a hand.

It’s fair to say there is no chance you’re getting that chest open on your own. The fact that the chest is made of solid gold just adds insult to injury, and you can tell Shroud just wants to grab the loot and go.

Shroud encountered the next glitch while swimming in a deep pool that led into a patch of darkness. Unfortunately, that patch happened to lead Shroud underneath the map while his character continued to move in the swimming animation.

Although game-breaking glitches like this can be an issue for some players, it’s always hilarious to see a streamer encounter one. The fact that Shroud is swimming under the map just adds the icing on the cake for the clip. All jokes aside, this is definitely a bug that Ubisoft will need to patch before other players start abusing it.

Finally, Shroud enters a cave assuming it’s an explorable area and soon realizes he’s not meant to be there.

It’s safe to say when you see a black untextured wall in a game this stunning, you’re probably not meant to be there. You have to respect Shroud for pushing past the black wall, even if it meant he fell through the map.

It never gets boring seeing streamers run into these game-breaking bugs. The reactions are always gold and they definitely add something to a play-through when they’re not regularly occurring. In the meantime, Ubisoft might need to push out a couple of patches before everyone accidentally stumbles into the wrong cave.