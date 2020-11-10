 Shroud finds hilarious and horrible bugs in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Shroud finds hilarious and horrible bugs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 18:59 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 19:15

by Alex Garton

Whilst streaming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shroud encountered some hilarious and game-breaking bugs, and it’s hard to deny how entertaining it was to watch.

The release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived and content creators are playing the game across multiple platforms. Of course, as with any newly released title, Valhalla has its fair share of bugs and glitches on launch day that the developers will likely already be working on.

While streaming Valhalla, Shroud experienced a number of these glitches himself, leaving his viewers with some great reactions. Despite these in-game issues being unintended, there’s no denying how entertaining it is to watch a hilarious bug occur on stream.

Shroud encounters hilarious glitches on stream

The first glitch revolves around a large chest that the other NPCs are supposed to help you open. However, unfortunately for Shroud, his Viking companions didn’t fancy lending him a hand.

It’s fair to say there is no chance you’re getting that chest open on your own. The fact that the chest is made of solid gold just adds insult to injury, and you can tell Shroud just wants to grab the loot and go.

Shroud encountered the next glitch while swimming in a deep pool that led into a patch of darkness. Unfortunately, that patch happened to lead Shroud underneath the map while his character continued to move in the swimming animation.

Although game-breaking glitches like this can be an issue for some players, it’s always hilarious to see a streamer encounter one. The fact that Shroud is swimming under the map just adds the icing on the cake for the clip. All jokes aside, this is definitely a bug that Ubisoft will need to patch before other players start abusing it.

Finally, Shroud enters a cave assuming it’s an explorable area and soon realizes he’s not meant to be there.

It’s safe to say when you see a black untextured wall in a game this stunning, you’re probably not meant to be there. You have to respect Shroud for pushing past the black wall, even if it meant he fell through the map.

It never gets boring seeing streamers run into these game-breaking bugs. The reactions are always gold and they definitely add something to a play-through when they’re not regularly occurring. In the meantime, Ubisoft might need to push out a couple of patches before everyone accidentally stumbles into the wrong cave.

How to change & upgrade your mount in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 17:21

by Alex Garton
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Traversing the tough landscape of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be challenging on foot. Luckily the game provides us with mounts that can be upgraded and changed to suit our needs. Here’s exactly how to change and upgrade your mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a magnificent world for players to uncover and explore. However, making your journey on foot through England’s ninth-century landscape isn’t the only way to traverse the game’s world.

Luckily for us, Valhalla provides players with mounts that can be changed and upgraded over time. It’s key players understand this mount system to efficiently travel across the game’s harsh landscape.

You can build a stable at your settlement.

How to change and upgrade your mount

There are a few steps you’ll need to follow before being able to change your mount in-game. It’s key to note that you may have to raid some nearby locations to gather materials for construction.

To make things as simple as possible here’s a step by step guide.

  1. Gather 400 supplies and 30 raw materials
  2. Use these resources to construct the Stable and Aviary building in your settlement
  3. Once the building is constructed, speak with the Stable Master
  4. You can then use this NPC to change your active mount

It’s important to note that all of the mounts in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have the same health, speed and stamina. So, buying new mounts from the Stable Master will only provide a cosmetic change. Players who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game will have access to the Giant Wolf mount straight away.

Mounts can be upgraded and changed at the Stable Master.

In term of upgrading your mounts, this can also be done through the Stable Master at your settlement. Players will be offered three separate skill paths to choose and each will improve an individual aspect of the mount. These choices are swimming, stamina and health. The early upgrades for the mounts are not very expensive and can be very useful for players so don’t forget to pick them up.

Hopefully, this guide will make your journey through Valhalla’s stunning world a little faster and easier on the feet.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.