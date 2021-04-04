Respawn has 'no plans' to add Titans to Apex Legends - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment’s Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends has reaffirmed that the Apex team has “no plans” to bring Titans to the battle royale after teasing Titanfall content coming in Season 9.

Given that Apex Legends and Titanfall exist in the same universe, and are made by the same development team, fans have constantly been asking for more and more Titanfall-themed content in Apex.

Currently, there are weapons from Titanfall in-game, and there have been rumors about some upcoming legends coming from Titanfall’s story, and even having Titanfall-like abilities such as wall running.

As time has gone on, and fans have called for more Titanfall and Apex Legends crossovers, Respawn have poured cold water on things like Titans, wall-running, and even the dreaded Smart-Pistol.

Recently, a leak about Blisk – who is supposedly an upcoming legend, and has roots in Titanfall – suggested that he’d be able to summon an Auto-Titan as a part of his Ultimate. This caused some concern with fans who don’t want to see Titans in Apex, even though actual Titans and the Auto-Titans would be different in stature and abilities.

Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier, who teased the fact that “a ton” of Titanfall stuff will show up in Season 9, however, said Respawn have no plans to bring Titans to Apex.

“We don’t have any plans to put Titans into Apex, at least in our current roadmap,” he tweeted on April 4. “They are part of the universe but you’re right that they completely change the dynamic of the game. Maybe someday in another mode but nothing planned.”

As previously noted, Titans and Auto-Titans are different, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that the recent leaks about Blisk are totally bogus. However, it certainly throws a spanner into the works about what players can expect in the future, as for other Titanfall-esque content.

Respawn has said in the past that they’ve tested having Titans in Apex and they don’t make sense in the main mode, but it seems like a limited-time mode could be possible at some point.

It’s going to be a case of waiting and seeing what happens in Season 9 at this point, and what exactly the Titanfall-themed stuff will be.