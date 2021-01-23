 Do you need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends? - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 14:50 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 14:58

by Matt Porter

Share

Playstation Xbox

Apex Legends is a totally free-to-play game on consoles, PC, and soon Nintendo Switch – or is it? If you are on PlayStation or Xbox, you may be wondering if you need PS plus and XBL Gold to play online.

The fact that Apex Legends is free to download is one of the big reasons for its success, allowing it to rival games like Fortnite and Warzone, also free-to-play.

While PC players can just download the game and start playing, PS4 and Xbox One players are often confused as to whether they need PS Plus and Xbox Live subscriptions to play the game online with friends.

Lifeline in Apex LegendsApex Legends is free to download from Respawn Entertainment.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Apex Legends?

PS4 or PS5 players do not need a PS Plus membership to play Apex Legends online.

As well as being a free download, anyone who owns a PS4 or PS5 console and wants to dive into Apex Legends, simply requires a standard PlayStation account.

PS Plus apex legendsPlayStation players do not need PS plus to play Apex Legends.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends?

Unlike the PlayStation equivalent, Xbox One, Series S and X players do need to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription if they would like to play the game online with friends.

However, this is changing. On January 22, Microsoft confirmed that they were scrapping the Xbox Live Gold requirement to play free-to-play games.

Right now, you still need an active subscription, which costs $59.99 for a year. If you don’t want to commit, you can also get Xbox Live Gold for a period of three months instead.

However, Microsoft says they “are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months” that will remove the need to have Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games.

We will update this article when the change is implemented.

Apex Legends

Two of Apex Legends highest-ranked players banned for cheating

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:01 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 12:21

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends predator badge season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment has dropped the ban hammer on two of Apex Legends’ highest-ranked players, after a handful of professional players made complaints to the security team.

Despite a constant and never-ending effort to stamp out cheaters in Apex, they are still all-too-common at even the highest ranks.

There have been a couple of names that the community has had their eye on for some time now, and it appears they have finally been quashed, thanks once again to Respawn’s security lead Conor Ford, aka Hideouts.

These players were among the top 10 in the global rankings for Ranked mode in Apex Legends, clearly ruining the experience for other, legitimate players.

Top Apex Predators banned

On January 22, Hideouts posted a simple but effective message: his trusty ban hammer x2.

It didn’t take long for the community to identify one of the culprits as ‘invulnerableFPS’ – who had played under other pseudonyms in previous ranked seasons.

TSM pro and Halo legend Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona was happy to see the player whom they had suspected of cheating finally get their deserved punishment.

With the ban, these players are now removed from the ranked leaderboards, allowing legitimate players to get their proper ranking.

Apex Tracker, a website that keeps track of the highest-ranked players through an API, confirmed the bans with a Respawn rep, updating the standings accordingly.

Although these bans are welcomed and are a positive step, cheating is an issue that remains pervasive at all levels of Apex Legends.

Hideouts is widely praised in the community for his work against hackers but is only one individual, and players feel a more effective anti-cheat is necessary on a system level.

With that said, Apex is still fairing better than its battle royale rival, Warzone, which appears to have absolutely no effective anti-cheat system whatsoever – an issue that has affected big-money tournaments.