Do you need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends? - Dexerto

Apex Legends is a totally free-to-play game on consoles, PC, and soon Nintendo Switch – or is it? If you are on PlayStation or Xbox, you may be wondering if you need PS plus and XBL Gold to play online.

The fact that Apex Legends is free to download is one of the big reasons for its success, allowing it to rival games like Fortnite and Warzone, also free-to-play.

While PC players can just download the game and start playing, PS4 and Xbox One players are often confused as to whether they need PS Plus and Xbox Live subscriptions to play the game online with friends.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Apex Legends?

PS4 or PS5 players do not need a PS Plus membership to play Apex Legends online.

As well as being a free download, anyone who owns a PS4 or PS5 console and wants to dive into Apex Legends, simply requires a standard PlayStation account.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends?

Unlike the PlayStation equivalent, Xbox One, Series S and X players do need to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription if they would like to play the game online with friends.

However, this is changing. On January 22, Microsoft confirmed that they were scrapping the Xbox Live Gold requirement to play free-to-play games.

To bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience we will be removing Gold requirements for free-to-play games. We’re starting work on that immediately and will have updates in the coming months. Details: https://t.co/tWomNAwmp9 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

Right now, you still need an active subscription, which costs $59.99 for a year. If you don’t want to commit, you can also get Xbox Live Gold for a period of three months instead.

However, Microsoft says they “are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months” that will remove the need to have Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games.

We will update this article when the change is implemented.