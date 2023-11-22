There’s plenty of anime live action adaptations out there, from old school classics like Gokusen to Netflix’s One Piece hit. But what about K-dramas?

Like most anime lovers, you’re probably no stranger to the oh-so-dramatic world of K-drama. However, did you know that some hit series have equally popular anime counterparts?

Following the success of Squid Game, K-dramas are growing in popularity in the west. And it’s no surprise, considering that they share many similar themes and tropes with anime.

From a not-yet-released Netflix series to one of the most popular anime series of all time, here are five K-dramas adapted from anime.

Top 5 best K-drama anime adaptations

5. Parasyte: The Grey

From visionary director Yeon Sang-ho, and based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s hit science-fiction manga, Netflix’s Parastye: The Grey isn’t the series’ first (or last) soiree onto our screens.

Parasyte is set in a version of the world where tiny worm-like aliens called Parasites can take over the brains of their hosts by entering their ears or noses. The anime follows the story of 17-year-old high school senior, Shinichi Izumi, after a parasite enters his arm. Since Izumi’s brain remains intact, he finds himself subject to frequent parasite attacks and is forced to fight them off over the course of the series.

The Netflix adaptation follows the same premise. Mysterious alien parasites invade the earth and turn humans into their hosts. However, when a parasite fails to take over the brain of protagonist Jung Soo-In, she joins other humans by fighting to stop these invading creatures from taking over the world.

Beginning as a manga in the late 1980s, Madhouse produced an anime adaptation of the series called Parasyte: The Maxim, back in 2014. This was followed by two live-action films. Now, the story is set to receive the K-drama treatment, with an exclusive streaming release on Netflix in 2024.

Available to watch on: Netflix

4. Playful Kiss

Playful Kiss, or Itazura na Kiss, started as a 1990 shojo manga series by Kaoru Tada and spawned multiple TV and Film adaptations, including a 2008 anime and a 2010 K-drama.

Its plot lends itself to both mediums. This romantic comedy follows the story of Kotoko Aihara (Oh Ha-Ni, in the K-drama), a dim-witted and unpopular high school girl who plucks up the courage to confess her feelings to a boy called Naoki (Baek Seung-Jo). However, Naoki immediately rejects her.

But she’s in luck, because fate is on her side. After an earthquake destroys her family home, she moves in with her father’s childhood best friend, whose son happen to be Naoki (Baek Seung-Jo). Over the course of the series, we watch as their love blossoms, and Kotoko (Oh Ha-Ni) eventually manages to get her guy.

Available to watch on: Hulu (anime) and Viki TV (K-drama)

3. Nodame Cantabile/Naeil’s Cantabile

Like the other entries on this list, Nodame Cantabile, or Cantabile Tomorrow, has undergone numerous screen adaptations. This includes a 2006 Japanese live-action, a 2007-10 anime, multiple movies, and a 2014 K-drama, making it a delightful romantic comedy with a rich history on screen.

In a nutshell, the series depicts two aspiring classical musicians: Shinichi Chiaki, an arrogant perfectionist with ambitions to become a top conductor, and Megumi Noda, a pianist known for her eccentric behavior.

The two meet by accident and slowly fall in love over the course of the series. In this delightful coming of age story, their romance blooms, but they also grow into people who eventually realise their dreams together – a heart-warming tale for a cozy night in.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll (anime) and Apple TV (K-drama)

2. City Hunter

Popular manga series, City Hunter, was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in the late 1980s. From there came a media franchise consisting of numerous adaptations over several countries. This includes a 1987 anime, a Hong Kong live-action film starring Jackie Chan, and a K-drama of the same name.

Both stem from the same source material. But the anime and the K-drama diverge significantly, providing you with the opportunity to immerse yourself in the City Hunter universe through animated and live-action formats.

The basic premise of the anime follows James Bond-esque private detective and “sweeper” Ryo Saeba who delights in danger. Amidst these high-stakes missions, he actively pursues beautiful girls around Tokyo, accompanied by his partner, Hideyuki Makimura. However, when someone murders Hideyuki, Kaori, the younger sister of Ryo’s fallen partner, steps into her brother’s role, and a romance blossoms between the two.

In the K-drama, years after North Korean Agents murder several high-ranking South Korean officials, the story centers on Lee Yung-seong, a young man who has vowed to avenge the death of his father by those responsible. He didn’t plan on developing feelings for anyone. However, as his mission unfolds, he begins to grow closer to his partner, Kim Na Na and they eventually fall in love.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll (anime) and Netflix, Viki and Amazon Prime Video (K-drama)

1. Boys Over Flowers

From the manga and anime Hana Yori Dango comes the immensely popular K-drama, Boys Over Flowers. For fans of either medium, Boys Over Flowers will need no introduction. However, if you somehow haven’t heard of it, here’s a quick summary of the plot.

Set in an elite high school named Eitoku Academy (Shin Hwa High in the K-Drama), the story revolves around a typical rom-com plot – a poor girl encounters rich boys with tough exteriors but hearts of gold. The question looms—whom will she choose?

Several adaptations of Hana Yori Dango exist across the world. This includes Taiwan’s Meteor Garden and Thailand’s F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers. However, you can’t beat the original anime, J-Drama or K-Dramas.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll (anime) and Viki and Netflix (K-drama)

