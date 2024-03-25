My Hero Academia Season 7 trailer has everyone celebrating the same thing

My Hero Academia is about to return, so we’re getting the usual slew of trailers and promotional material. The latest teaser has sparked some fanfare, since it gave us a first listen to the new opening song, and it’s a banger.

Things are about to step up a notch in My Hero Academia, as Season 7 takes us further into the Final Act Saga. Deku and Shigaraki’s big battle is coming in the anime show, as well as reckoning for heroes as an institution.

This constitutes some gravitas, and in the new trailer, all fans have been talking about is the awesome opening for the seventh season. The tune is called ‘Tagatame’ by TK, from the band Ling Tosite Sigure, and it’s a graceful, emotive rock song that’s truly an earworm.

Article continues after ad

“The OP song absolutely rocks, and cannot wait to hear the full version… I re-watched the trailer to listen the song,” one fan stated on Reddit. “I’m going to need them to slide the OP’s full version because GOD DAMN,” added another commenter.

Article continues after ad

My Hero Academia has changed themes each season, often also rolling out another opening and closing song midway through each set of episodes. These songs have contributed to the series being regarded as one of the best anime series, since they capture the energy of what’s going on so well.

For instance, ‘Peace Sign’ in Season 2 is a more upbeat piece, demonstrating the energetic vibe of the sports festival, whereas Season 5’s ending theme, ‘Ashiato -Footprints-‘, reminds us of happier days in light of Shigaraki’s rise happening in the show. ‘Tagatame’ will surely reflect a more sullen energy for Season 7, even if temporarily.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the music, the acting performances have fans talking as well, since we have some real tension among All Might, Deku, and Shigaraki. “Hearing all the voice actors going in so hard is damn hype,” commented one user.

Check out our list of the best short anime if you need a stopgap while we wait for the Season 7 premiere.