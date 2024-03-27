My Hero Academia Season 7 is as long as Season 6 — but there’s a catch

My Hero Academia Season 7 is about to arrive, and this one’s going to be big since it kicks off the Final Act Saga. Thankfully, it won’t be any shorter than previous seasons, but you’ll still need to be patient.

My Hero Academia Season 7 kicks off in May, and it promises some real drama. We have the evolution of Dark Deku and the gradual spiral towards his climactic bout with Shigaraki. Then, there’s Star and Stripe, the US hero who’s arrived to shake things up in the anime show for the heroes we love.

It’s been confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 7 will continue the trend of having 25 episodes, however this time around there’s a small caveat: it’s coming in two cours. So, the season will be in two chunks, one starting in May, the other with an unknown release window.

This was revealed by leaker Sugoi Bingus on X/Twitter. They note in replies the plan for putting out the two cours hasn’t been revealed yet, so there’s hope they could be consecutive. However, it’s important to note that’s frequently not the case.

Solo Leveling is about to enter a hiatus before Cour 2. Attack on Titan’s final season had three cours split over months, and fans have been waiting since July 2023 for the second cour of the Nier Automata anime. Of course, great animation takes time, and what’s most important is that the crew at Studio Bones are given the space and support to create the show in a way that’s healthy allows for goof work-life balance.

Whatever the case, we have the premiere in May to look forward to. Likewise, there’s the new anime movie in July, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, as well.