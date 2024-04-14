TV & MoviesAnime

Kaiju No. 8 anime actually gets a subtle detail wrong

Anthony McGlynn
Kaiju No 8Crunchyroll

Kaiju No. 8 has premiered, and the first episode delivers well on the monstrous action, but there’s a small mistranslation from the manga that changes a particular subplot.

In Kaiju No. 8, lead character Kafka Hibino is a long suffering part of the clean up crew who mop up dead monsters after the Defense Force have taken them down. He’d previously wanted to be a soldier, but it didn’t work out, and now he’s too old at 32.

Or so he thought, since the highest age for recruitment has been raised to 33, giving him time to work toward becoming part of mankind’s defenders. The anime show gets this slightly wrong, with Reno Ichikawa stating it’s become 32 instead.

A small difference, it alters the framing narrative since it makes Kafka’s window for possible entry considerably shorter. Instead of over a full year (since he can presumably apply right up until the day before he turns 34), the body horror anime makes it seem like he has mere months to make a last ditch effort.

It stops mattering as much when one of the Kaiju No 8. monsters turns Kafka into a humanoid kaiju who can transform at will. Our protagonist has bigger problems by this point! But it’s a noteworthy error nonetheless.

That said, translations for manga and anime always contain small imperfections like this. They’re just wrinkles in the process, by writers and translators who’re often working to short deadlines.

Just more proof even the best anime have their faults. Check out our list of the best anime like Kaiju No. 8 for more great viewing choices.

Related Topics

kaiju no.8

About The Author

Anthony McGlynn

Anthony is the Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto. He has over a decade's experience covering games and pop culture for outlets such as Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PCGamesN, PCGamer, The Digital Fix, and many more. He loves horror, sci-fi, heavy metal, Studio Ghibli, and The Muppets. He enjoys pro wrestling too, but don't hold that against him. You can find him at: anthony.mcglynn@dexerto.com

keep reading
Reno, Kafka, Kikoru, Mina, Soshiro
Anime
Kaiju No 8 creator marks anime premiere in the cutest way
Anamika Das
Best anime like Kaiju No 8
Anime
The best anime like Kaiju No 8
Anthony McGlynn
Kaiju No 8
Anime
Is the Kaiju No 8 manga finished?
Anamika Das
The auxiliary kaiju, Kaiju No 8 & the flying kaiju
Anime
Kaiju No 8: Every monster in the anime so far
Anamika Das
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech