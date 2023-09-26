Applications flood in for Studio Ghibli dating event put on by Japanese government

The Japanese government has announced a Studio Ghibli dating event for singles to meet their potential match. However, more applications have flooded in than expected.

Studio Ghibli has gained worldwide notoriety for creating beautiful films that make viewers want to escape reality. Hayao Miyazaki has been behind multiple Studio Ghibli movies for decades, coming out of retirement – again – for The Boy and the Heron.

Footage of Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron has Studio Ghibli highly anticipating the movie’s international release on December 8, 2023. This may or may not be Miyazaki’s final film considering his retirement track record.

Studio Ghibli movies are a great conversation starter for people to discuss their interests. Therefore, the Japanese government has decided to put on a dating event centered around fans of the film company.

Dating event will be held especially for Studio Ghibli fans

As reported by Sora News 24, government officials from Japan’s Aichi Prefecture began accepting applications for the Studio Ghibli dating event. Participants must be single, between the ages of 20 and 39, and either living, working, or going to school in the Aichi Prefecture.

Studio Ghibli is located in the Aichi Prefecture in the Expo Memorial Park. Three men and three women will participate in an art scavenger hunt in Nagakute. However, good luck getting a spot.

Officials announced that the event could hold 400 people, but they received a whopping 2,249 applications. With the festivities on October 7, officials have chosen 400 applicants by lottery.

The dating event is known as a konkatsu, translating to “marriage activities” in Japanese. These are held for those seeking a relationship to find a potential romantic partner. They also take place due to Japan’s declining marriage rate.

Considering the sheer number of people signed up, finding participants for the next Studio Ghibli dating event won’t be difficult.