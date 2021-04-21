The underdogs who dominated VCT Challengers 2 - Dexerto

Fnatic came into the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers 2 stage to make an impression, but stormed out the gates to eventually take the top spot.

Before S2 Challengers 2, Fnatic made two huge changes to their lineup. This immediately put them at a disadvantage with the likes of Team Liquid, Team Vitality, and G2 Esports all coming into form.

But Fnatic came out swinging against G2, and they quickly looked comfortable in their own right. The team’s march through VCT Challengers was incredible and filled with insane heroics from Fnatic players.

