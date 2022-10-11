Rings of Power Episode 8 finale trailer teases Sauron identity reveal

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Who is Sauron in Rings of Power? Well, the trailer for Episode 8 – the finale of the first season – hints we’ll find out soon, and teases who it might be.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon’s mega-budget foray into the Second Age of Middle-earth, is about to reach the end of Season 1.

For all its flaws – pacing, too many tangential plot threads, up-and-down writing – it’s finally come together in the most recent two episodes, with a bloody battle and its volcanic fallout setting the stage for an epic closer.

It looks like the show’s biggest mystery is about to be solved: the identity of Sauron, the infamous Dark Lord who forged the One Ring and ruled over Mordor.

Sauron identity teased in Rings of Power Episode 8 finale trailer

You watch the Rings of Power Episode 8 trailer below:

The trailer for the Rings of Power finale emphasizes the show’s several paths colliding, with The Stranger set to face off with The Dweller and their two followers, and perhaps even Celebrimbor forging the first ring.

While we don’t see who they’re speaking to, one character says: “You will be known at last for who you truly are, for you are Lord Sauron.”

From the location of The Dweller, it certainly seems like The Stranger is Sauron. It’s worth remembering that Sauron began his life as Mairon, a powerful Maia of the Vala Aulë the Smith.

J.R.R. Tolkien also wrote: “The form that he took was that of a man of more than human stature, but not gigantic… he was still fair in that early time, and his motives and those of the Elves seemed to go partly together: the healing of the desolate lands.”

Of course, there’s the other possibility: Halbrand, the so-called king of the Southlands, who many suspect to be Sauron in disguise, while the Stranger will be revealed to be Gandalf or Saruman.

Rings of Power Episode 8 will be available to stream on Friday, October 14.