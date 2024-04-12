TikTok baffled by Barack Obama-themed gas station in Ireland

Viewers on TikTok were left completely baffled by a Barack Obama-themed gas station located in Moneygall, Ireland.

While traveling in Moneygall, Ireland, TikToker Emily Howard and her fiancé came across a Barack Obama-themed gas station.

Instantly amused, the couple stopped and got out of their car to check out all of the unique statues of Barack and his wife, Michelle.

There was also a souvenir coin maker at the themed plaza, where customers could press a coin with Barack’s face on it.

The Obama-themed gas station was likely created due to Barack’s maternal side having roots in Moneygall, as his great-great-great grandfather on his mom’s side immigrated from an Irish village to Ohio in 1850.

In Howard’s now-viral TikTok, which boasts over 10 million views, the song ‘There’s No One As Irish As Barack Obama’ by the Corrigan Brothers plays in the background.

The song’s lyrics were more than fitting: “From Kerry and Cork to old Donegal. Let’s hear it for Barack, from old Moneygall. From the Lakes of Killarney to old Connemara. There’s no one as Irish as Barack O’Bama.”

Those who have viewed Howard’s TikTok were shocked at the dedication the Irish gas station gave to the Obamas.

“THE WHAT,” one viewer astonishingly wrote. Howard then responded, “They don’t play about Obama!!”

“The audio has me rolling,” said another viewer.

Some viewers also mentioned how often they stumble upon “Irish Obama TikTok,” as one wrote they end up coming across the theme “at least once a year.”

While another wrote, “I will always remember this as my first Irish Barack Obama TikTok.”

Though the Barack Obama-themed gas station opened in 2014, it became an “international sensation” when locals found out Barack embraced his heritage and visited Moneygall in 2011.

The gas station even had to build a large service station for tourists as well as a place for visitors to sit down and eat while they enjoy capturing the unlikely scene.

To this day, Moneygall’s Barack Obama-themed gas station is open for tourists to visit. While there, customers can enjoy food from a variety of vendors like Papa John’s Pizza and Supermac’s, which is a popular chain restaurant in Ireland.