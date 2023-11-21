Emmett Shear threatening to leave OpenAI if board can’t prove Sam Altman’s wrongdoing

Former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear took a role at OpenAI following the ousting of Sam Altman, but is reportedly threatening to leave unless the board can show evidence of Altman’s wrongdoing.

On November 17, Sam Altman was removed as CEO of OpenAI due to the company’s Board of Directors claiming they “no longer had confidence” in his ability to lead the company due to issues with communication.

Former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear took over the role just days later, and promised users in a post on Twitter/X that he would find out what Altman allegedly did wrong.

Shear has yet to recieve that reason, and is now reportedly threatening to leave his position as OpenAI if the board cant show evidence of Altman’s wrongdoing.

OpenAI

Shear might leave if OpenAI cant show Altman’s wrongdoing

In a report from Bloomberg, sources close to the company shared their knowledge about what’s going on within OpenAI.

Needless to say, there’s quite a bit happening — but one notable point is that Emmett Shear is already threatening to leave the company.

“Even CEO Shear has been left in the dark, according to people familiar with the matter. He has told people close to OpenAI that he doesn’t plan to stick around if the board can’t clearly communicate to him its reasoning for Altman’s sudden firing,” the report says.

Around the same time the company picked up the former Twitch CEO to lead the AI mogul, Altman was picked up by Microsoft, OpenAI’s biggest shareholder. However, that deal has yet to be finalized as Sam continues to try to rejoin OpenAI.

Over 700 people are threatening to quit OpenAI if Altman isn’t reinstated, and say that the current Board must resign in the process. We’ll keep you updated on that front as well.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.