Former G2 Rainbow Six star Fabian reunites with Goga on Team Vitality

Two-time Six Invitational winner and former G2 Esports mastermind Fabian ‘Fabian’ Hällsten has found a new home at Team Vitality ahead of the launch of the new European League. He has also reunited with ex-G2 teammate Daniel ‘Goga’ Mazorra Romero.

Fabian was set to leave the Siege community behind. He had accomplished all that he possibly could have. He won three Pro League titles, stands as one of few players to have won two Six Invitationals, and was generally considered the smartest player to ever touch the game.

However, he isn’t leaving so fast. After departing G2’s playing roster in March, he’s lining up in different colors for the kick-off of the new European League.

Fabian has joined Team Vitality, reuniting with former G2 teammate Goga in the yellow-and-black. The roster move was announced on June 9, with the two-time World Champion giving his foes a simple warning ⁠— “I’m back b*tches.”

Team Vitality also picked up Belgian fragger Valentin ‘risze’ Liredelfo, formerly of Rogue. The duo came on to replace Loic ‘BriD’ Chongthep and Teemu ‘Stigi’ Sairi in the Vitality lineup.

It comes no more than 24 hours after he tweeted about the benefits of not playing professionally, and four days after finally departing G2.

Apparently “nothing was set yet,” but in the few days since that announcement, he’s found himself back on Team Rainbow.

He did express interest in possibly joining Ubisoft to help balance the game, or using his deep in-game knowledge to help lead a roster to new heights. However, the allure of playing hasn’t lost its shine yet.

Vitality has been lingering down the bottom of the European ladder in recent seasons, with a sixth-place finish in Season 11 and a fifth place in Season 10. The extra firepower ⁠— and brainpower ⁠— Fabian and rizse will bring might propel the roster into the top four.

The European League is set to kick off on June 22. Vitality’s first game is yet to be released, however a matchup against Fabian’s former squad would be fitting.