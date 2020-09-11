Dexerto names Richard Lewis as first Editor-at-Large of Dexerto.com

11th September 2020, London, UK: Award-winning, global esports and gaming media group, production house and solutions provider Dexerto, has today announced that leading British esports veteran journalist and livestream commentator Richard Lewis will join the team on a permanent basis as the first ever Editor-at-Large at the group’s flagship website, Dexerto.com.

Over the past ten years, Lewis has established himself as one of the most renowned esports journalists in the world and is the only individual to win Esports Journalist of the Year at the Esports Awards on two separate occasions.

Advertisement

He is best known for his investigative journalism in the esports and gaming worlds, including uncovering match-fixing scandals, corruption in the CS:GO gambling world and exposing sexual abuse in the industry. In addition, he has written various reports around unethical practices in esports; including contractual issues between players and tournament organisers and teams.

Lewis is also a former desk host of ELEAGUE, the host of The Richard Lewis Show, where he discusses recent esports affairs and news, and has previously written for various publications that cover esports.

Advertisement

After initially joining Dexerto.com in November 2018 on a freelance basis, Lewis has written various opinion-led pieces and investigative articles on the site about issues in the esports industry and has covered CS:GO, VALORANT, Overwatch and League of Legends esports news.

He will now assume a permanent role for the media outlet and have a focus on creating esports themed video-led content and commission work from other content creators. Lewis will also continue to publish written articles for the site and will be working closely with our leadership team ahead of the unveiling of Dexerto’s London-based production studio.

On joining Dexerto, Lewis said, “Dexerto is the leading media outlet for esports news in the world and a major voice in digital culture for tens of millions of Millennial and Gen Z fans, so i’m really happy to assume the role as Editor-at-Large at the outlet. I’m looking forward to focusing on video-led content for the company and working closely with Dexerto ahead of the unveiling of its very own production studio in London.”

Advertisement

Joshua Nino De Guzman, Co-Founder and CEO at Dexerto, added, “Richard is one of the most important people in esports and has been a leading journalist in the industry for over a decade, before the name esports was even coined as a term. As well as supporting his critical work, this also reflects Dexerto’s decision to bring more video and event content together, allowing us to continue to break the stories that matter while reinforcing our world leading coverage of both esports and influencer entertainment”

The addition of Lewis follows two other recent key hires for Dexerto after Matt Hattrick joined as Brand Agency Director and Ken Olsen joined as Director of Creative Strategy earlier this year, further highlighting Dexerto’s positive growth in 2020.

About Dexerto

Advertisement

Dexerto, the preeminent destination for esports, gaming, and digital culture for over 20MM unique monthly visitors, is an award-winning digital media group, production house, and creative strategy provider. Reaching tens of millions of Millennials and Gen-Z's every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has seen meteoric organic growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts its headquarters in London, with offices in the US and France, and content creators in eight different countries around the world.

Invited by leagues and publishers to cover more than 50 major events annually, Dexerto is the premier source for everything esports and gaming-related.

To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Dexerto, or contact [email protected]

For all PR enquiries please contact [email protected]